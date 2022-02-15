6 massive engagement rings that celebrities have shown off in 2022 so far

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha announced her engagement in January, and shared multiple photos of her stunning ring.

The actress, who is known for her roles in movies like “Terminal” and “The Art of Getting By,” announced the milestone via Instagram on January 5.

Apeksha Kothari, the COO of diamond search engine Rare Carat, described her ring to Insider as “truly classic and stunning.”

It seemingly features a “round, brilliant-cut center diamond” that’s between three and four carats, and “tapered baguette side stones set in a white-gold or platinum setting.” Kothari also pointed out that the diamonds “are all very bright, white, and clean.”

“I’d estimate the ring to cost around the $150,000 mark,” she added.