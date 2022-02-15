6 massive engagement rings that celebrities have shown off in 2022 so far

- Multiple celebrities have gotten engaged in 2022, and have shown off their rings on Instagram.
- Machine Gun Kelly previously shared pictures of the diamond-and-emerald ring he gave Megan Fox.
- Simone Biles also revealed this year that she’s engaged and now wears a giant oval-shaped ring.
Apeksha Kothari, the COO of diamond search engine Rare Carat, described her ring to Insider as “truly classic and stunning.”
It seemingly features a “round, brilliant-cut center diamond” that’s between three and four carats, and “tapered baguette side stones set in a white-gold or platinum setting.” Kothari also pointed out that the diamonds “are all very bright, white, and clean.”
“I’d estimate the ring to cost around the $150,000 mark,” she added.
Speaking with Vogue after the engagement, Kelly added that there’s also a thorn design in the band so that it hurts to take off. “Love is pain!” he said.
As Kathryn Money, senior vice president of merchandising and retail at Brilliant Earth, previously told Insider, it likely could have cost between $300,000 and $400,000.
According to Kothari, the ring seemingly features a one-carat center stone in a marquise or kite-cut shape, as well as a “head-turning, diamond-shaped halo” around it. She also described the style as “gorgeous,” and pointed out its “stunning Art Deco vibes.”
“The center stone is clean and bright white, leading me to believe it is of great color and clarity grade,” she said. “I’d value the ring around $20,000.”
She also shared that her fiancé worked with the female-owned, Vietnamese company Paris Jewellers to create the ring. Kothari told Insider that Condor’s ring seemingly features a three-carat diamond and could be worth $100,000.
“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over,” Condor added in her post.
She also included photos and videos of her ring, which features a large oval diamond atop a diamond-encrusted band.
