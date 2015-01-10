At Least 1 Dead After Semi-Truck Carrying Hazardous Material Explodes Amid Massive Car Pileup

At least one person has died after two massive car pileups on I-94 near Galesburg, Michigan, State Police Lt. Rick Pazder told Wood TV in Grand Rapids.

The pileup happened at around 10 a.m. ET. Reuters puts the number of vehicles involved between 50 and 60, while various local media report between 90 and 115.

At least 16 people were taken to hospitals following the deadly vehicle pilup, according to the Kalamazoo Gazette. One person is in serious condition.

Six cars and semi-trailers caught fire, according Reuters. One of the truck was reportedly a truck carrying “hazardous material, while another hauling 40 pounds of fireworks exploded, according to Fox 17.

The area is officially a hazmat area and people within a 3-mile radius of the pile-up near Galesburg, Michigan are being asked to evacuate.

Emergency and hazmat crew are on the scene.

I-94 in Galesburg, Michigan is currently closed in both directions.

Here’s a video reportedly showing part of the aftermath near mile-maker 92 on I-94:

This story is developing …

