Massive Commercial Real Estate Loans Now Blowing Up In Ireland

Bank of Ireland has seen several high profile loans for commercial real estate breach their covenants, in Ireland, the Netherlands, and Germany, according to The Irish Independent.



A total of 14 loans are caught up in this mess, and they are worth between €178 million and €208 million ($224 to $262 million).

Many of these loans are locked up in Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS) similar to the residential mortgage backed securities made famous in the financial crisis.

Fitch has pointed out a serious rise in loan defaults in the commercial real estate space in Europe.

All the while, NAMA, the National Asset Management Agency in Ireland, has taken control of 35 hotels through the distressed loans it has acquired from the country’s banks.

And, as spending on NAMA rises, Ireland expects to be using 10% of its tax revenues to service its national debt.

It appears many of the worries over NAMA, that it would simply swell the national debt without solving the problem of bad debts, are coming to fruition already.

