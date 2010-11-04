Fox News Had More Election Viewers Than CNN And MSNBC Combined

Early ratings from Nielsen indicate that FOX News Channel peaked at 7.2 million viewers in last night’s midterm election coverage at 9:30pm.



The network averaged close to 5 million viewers during their coverage lasting from 6pm to 3am.

For total coverage during this period, FOX had more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.

The early ratings estimates for all four broadcast networks from 10pm to 11pm are an average of 6.9 million viewers for FOX, 6.1 million viewers for NBC, 6 million viewers for CBS, and 5.9 million viewers for ABC.

According to TV Newser. in the last midterm election in 2006, FOX News had a total of 3,060,000 total viewers during primetime from 8pm to 11pm, a 12% increase in viewers since their coverage of the 2002 midterm elections. But this year, FOX News skyrocketed to 6.957 million viewers – a 127% increase since the last midterm election.

Of course, all networks are down in viewers from election night in 2008.

Final numbers for the broadcast networks will not be available until tomorrow morning.

