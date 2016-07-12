Obama's meeting with the Spanish King was overshadowed by this massive chandelier

On Sunday, US President Barack Obama met with Spain’s King Felipe at the Palacio Real de Madrid for a bilateral meeting.

This was Obama’s first visit to Spain as president. Until then, it was the only major European country he had not travelled to during his two terms.

“We have had a difficult week back in the United States, so my trip is a little abbreviated but I thought it was very important for me to come here, given the extraordinary friendship and alliance between Spain and the US,” Obama said during his meeting with King Felipe, referring to the recent killings of two black men — Alton Sterling and Philando Castile — as well as the killing of five police officers in a coordinated sniper attack in Dallas on Thursday.



Notably, Spain has been functioning without a government since December. And although the acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s conservative People’s Party (PP) won in the repeat general election in late June, it failed to win a majority.

As for Obama and King Felipe, the two counterparts spoke in the Official Chamber of the Palacio underneath this massive chandelier:

Here’s another shot from White House photographer Pete Souza. Some commenters on the post were quick to note their admiration of the decoration.

President Obama with His Majesty King Don Felipe VI before their meeting at Palacio Real de Madrid. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jul 10, 2016 at 1:13pm PDT

