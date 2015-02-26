Massive car accident in Maine described by state police as a 'pile of metal'

Various news outlets are reporting a massive pile-up of cars in Maine on Interstate 95 in a snowstorm.

According to WMUR, “Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot said the highway was closed northbound between the towns of Newport and Etna.”

WMUR reported that “at least 40 vehicles were involved in the crashes.”

The giant accident took place at 7:30 a.m.

There have been injuries, but no reported fatalities so far.

A spokesperson for the Maine State Police said that a trooper called the crash “a giant pile of metal,” according to WMUR.

NOW WATCH: Video shot from a helicopter perfectly captures how cold it is in New York right now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.