Map Shows Massive California Wildfire Still Moving Into Yosemite

To get a sense of how big the California wildfire that’s threatening San Francisco’s water supply is and how fast it is growing, check out this graphic from Reuters:

You can compare that to this similar Reuters graphic from earlier this week to see how the fire has grown in just a few days.

The wildfire, named the “Rim Fire,” has been burning since August 17 and has crossed into Yosemite National Park. As the above graphic illustrates, it is getting dangerously close to the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, which supplies water for 2.6 million people in San Francisco and the Bay Area, according to CBS in San Francisco.

This is the biggest wildfire California has seen since 1932. So far it’s burned about 315 square miles of land, NBC Bay Area reports.

Yosemite has remained mostly open since the fire crossed its borders, but park officials have closed Tamarack Flat and Yosemite Creek Campgrounds, and the Berkeley Tuolumne Camp has been destroyed. Fire officials believe they’ll have the blaze fully contained by September 10, according to the Los Angeles Times. The wildfire is 32% contained so far.

