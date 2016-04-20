Massive brush fires break out in New Jersey

Dan Turkel

Brush fires in Kearny and Secaucus, New Jersey, sent black smoke billowing over Jersey’s skyline on Tuesday and affected transit into Manhattan.

The fire in Secaucus broke out just as firefighters were beginning to control the one in Kearny, according to The Jersey Journal. The Kearny fire soon began to grow again, however.

No injuries have been reported, but Amtrak suspended service between Newark and New York Penn Station, and NJ Transit MidTown Direct trains were being diverted to Hoboken while other lines were experiencing delays.

 

