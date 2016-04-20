Massive brush fires break out in New Jersey

Brush fires in Kearny and Secaucus, New Jersey, sent black smoke billowing over Jersey’s skyline on Tuesday and affected transit into Manhattan.

The fire in Secaucus broke out just as firefighters were beginning to control the one in Kearny, according to The Jersey Journal. The Kearny fire soon began to grow again, however.

No injuries have been reported, but Amtrak suspended service between Newark and New York Penn Station, and NJ Transit MidTown Direct trains were being diverted to Hoboken while other lines were experiencing delays.

Flames from a Kearny New Jersey fire literally just feet away from the northbound New Jersey Turnpike @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/OyFJ2mxfje

— Kenneth Evseroff (@NYNEWSGUY) April 19, 2016

Smoke from a brush fire in New Jersey is causing issues for Amtrak and NJ Transit https://t.co/C5Z6WHlf8S @ABC7NYhttps://t.co/bJiGuaggiR

— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) April 19, 2016

Brush fire happening in New Jersey currently. Smoke is billowing over to NYC pic.twitter.com/BcjTPhNdm8

— Kimmy Huynh (@kimmyhuynh) April 19, 2016

BREAKING: Brush fire in Kearny, New Jersey causing thick smoke, train delays https://t.co/mw2rmPFDYG pic.twitter.com/XUYKxcfCQH

— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 19, 2016

