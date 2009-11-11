Massive Blackout Engulfs Brazil

It’s not clear what’s causing it, but Twitter is abuzz with news of a massive blackout engulfing Brazil, including such cities as Sao Paolo and future Olympics host Rio.



AP: RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Brazil’s two largest cities have been hit by a massive blackout that has also affected other parts of Latin America’s largest nation.

Media reports say problems at a huge hydroelectric dam are to blame for the electrial outages affecting large parts of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and other cities in several states.

The G1 Web site of Globo TV says Brazil lost 17,000 megawatts of power after an unspecified problem happened at the Itaipu dam that straddles the border of Brazil and Paraguay.

A couple pics, first one via Twitter user FabioBracht:

And from Twitter user egilfujikawanes

