A Massive Apartment Fire In LA Has Shut Down 2 Major Freeways

Pamela Engel

An apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles burned early Monday morning in a fire that has shut down parts of two major freeways in the city, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The complex was reportedly under construction at the time of the fire.

Transition lanes between the 110 and 101 freeways have been shut down, the state highway patrol told the Times.

The fire can be seen for miles in the LA area.

No injuries have been reported so far. It’s not yet clear what started the fire. The fire broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. Pacific time, KTLA reports.

More than 200 firefighters are on scene, according to the LA Times.

Here are some photos and videos of the fire:

-what are you doing? -watching buildings burn to the ground #dtlafire

A video posted by Eva Pogodina (@evapgdn) on Dec 12, 2014 at 1:53am PST

This post will be updated with new developments.

