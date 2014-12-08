A Massive Apartment Fire In LA Has Shut Down 2 Major Freeways

An apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles burned early Monday morning in a fire that has shut down parts of two major freeways in the city, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The complex was reportedly under construction at the time of the fire.

Transition lanes between the 110 and 101 freeways have been shut down, the state highway patrol told the Times.

The fire can be seen for miles in the LA area.

No injuries have been reported so far. It’s not yet clear what started the fire. The fire broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. Pacific time, KTLA reports.

More than 200 firefighters are on scene, according to the LA Times.

Here are some photos and videos of the fire:

Incredible shot of a fire at an under construction apartment complex in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/UmmiDNYHaR

— David Wyllie (@journodave) December 8, 2014

#BREAKING: Apartment fire in DTLA shuts down the NB 110 transition to the NB 101 Freeway… pic.twitter.com/3zox9x73op

— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) December 8, 2014

-what are you doing? -watching buildings burn to the ground #dtlafire A video posted by Eva Pogodina (@evapgdn) on Dec 12, 2014 at 1:53am PST

Omg. Insane fire in downtown LA off the 101. pic.twitter.com/oUw5B1lR3g

— Nickolaus Sugai (@nicksugai) December 8, 2014

Imagine driving into downtown and seeing this. Wow. http://t.co/92SY2RTCq4 pic.twitter.com/OqXPM5V9IN

— Jon Passantino (@passantino) December 8, 2014

Here’s a close up shot of the building burning tonight in Downtown LA http://t.co/6hEmoEwSGW pic.twitter.com/OIc2O1oMXT

— Jon Passantino (@passantino) December 8, 2014

Seeing a major fire raging in downtown LA from Silver Lake pic.twitter.com/MguaN2IrFJ

— Jon Passantino (@passantino) December 8, 2014

This post will be updated with new developments.

