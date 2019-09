The FBI is investigating Massey Energy (MEE) for criminal negligence in the West Virginia mine explosion that killed 29 miners, according to NPR News.



NPR sources say the FBI is also looking into the possible bribery of officials at the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Massey shares are down sharply since the news came out at 10 a.m.

