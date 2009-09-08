STUNNER: Coal Company CEO Rips The Climate Bill

The news here is supposed to be that the CEO of Massey Energy (MEE) is ripping the climate bill, but that’s not really news. That’s rather obvious.



The real news worthy nugget here is that a big corporation is throwing an awesome party that will get 100,000 people thinking the climate bill is the worst thing ever. We haven’t seen any parties from pro-climate bill groups today.

As the Washington Post wrote a week ago, the environmental groups in favour of the bill are dullards, and that’s going to make it harder for them to win any sort of popular debate.

By TIM HUBER, AP Business Writer

HOLDEN, W.Va. (AP) — Massey Energy chief executive Don Blankenship blasted supporters of climate-change legislation and other environmental issues affecting the coal industry at a corporate-sponsored labour Day concert and rally in southern West Virginia.

Monday’s event is designed to highlight attacks on American workers, Blankenship said in prepared remarks.

“Our government, environmental extremists, American corporations, and politicians on the right and the left are all endangering American labour,” he said. “Let’s send the message to Washington that the politicians have to stop giving our jobs away. If they don’t, it’s the politicians that need to retrain and relocate.”

The legislation before Congress would cap emissions from major industrial sources, including power plants, factories, refineries and electricity and natural gas distributors. A market would be created where businesses could buy and sell permits to pollute.

Opponents say it would lead to skyrocketing energy costs. Supporters contend it will create new “green” energy jobs and move the nation away from reliance on fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas.

Richmond, Va.-based Massey, which operates mines in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia, is the lead sponsor of the rally, which organisers say could draw up to 100,000 people to a reclaimed Logan County strip mine. Also involved are some 100 associations and businesses from the energy, machinery and trucking industries, including Scott Depot-based mine operator International Coal Group.

Headlining the event are Fox News personality Sean Hannity and country singer Hank Williams Jr. Rocker Ted Nugent is master of ceremonies. Also expected to speak is Lord Christopher Monckton, a science adviser to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Despite Massey’s deep involvement, Blankenship said the rally is about America’s future.

“We don’t need a government that wants to shut down our coal mines. We don’t want a government that wants to increase our power bills,” Blankenship said. “We don’t want a government that is run by people who believe they can change the earth’s temperature when they can’t balance a budget.”

