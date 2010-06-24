Massage Therapist: Al Gore Tried To Jump Me

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A massage therapist accused former Vice President Al Gore of “unwanted sexual contact” at a hotel in October 2006, but no charges were filed because of lack of evidence, law officials said Wednesday…



[T]he massage therapist said she had been doing requested abdominal work on Mr. Gore when he demanded she go lower.

“I was shocked and I did not massage beyond what is considered a safe, nonsexual area of the abdomen,” she said. “He further insisted and acted angry, becoming verbally sharp and loud.

“I went into much deeper shock as I realised it appeared he was demanding sexual favours or sexual behaviours.”

She alleged he later tried to have sex with her.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.