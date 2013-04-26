State With Legal Medical Weed Tries To Ban Pot That Looks Like Candy

Massachusetts state lawmakers are trying to ban medical marijuana edibles packaged to resemble tasty treats.



Rep. Peter Durant, who supports the ban, recently showed legislators photos of “Munchy Way,” “Rasta Reeses,” “Puff-A-Mint,” and other weed that looks like candy. He wants to ban the marijuana candy bars because they could appeal to children, the Associated Press reported.

The state is trying to ban candy-specific weed following its legalization of medical marijuana during last November’s elections, making it the 18th state with medical weed.

Florida, where medical marijuana is not legal, is pushing its own pot-related bill. It’s trying to ban the sale of bongs, according to AP. If the law is passed, selling marijuana pipes will become a first-degree misdemeanour.

