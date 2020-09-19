A Massachusetts high school student went to the first day of classes even though he had tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier. Now 30 people who came into contact with him are quarantined.

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Some students went back to school in Massachusetts this month.

A high school student in Attleboro, Massachusetts, tested positive for COVID-19.

The next day, he went to school for the first day of classes.

Thirty people who came into contact with the teen are now quarantined at home.

The city’s mayor called the student’s parents reckless for sending their son to school, knowing he was carrying the virus.

A high school student in Massachusetts went to the first day of classes on Monday, a day after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to the news website MassLive.

After Attleboro High School learned of the situation, it identified 30 people who came into contact with the teen. They’re now quarantined at home for 14 days, MassLive reported.

“Monday afternoon, after school, some rumours started to circulate, someone contacted the local board of health, the local board of health started looking into it, realised that that student had tested positive and then informed us (Tuesday) morning,” Principal Bill Runey told WBZ.

In an email to the school community on Tuesday, which was obtained by MassLive, Runey said that nurses had identified the 30 students who came into close contact with the teen and that they are at home for two weeks.

Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux told local reporters, including WHDH, that the actions of the teen’s parents who sent him to school knowing he had the coronavirus were “reckless.”

“It was really poor judgment,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Heroux urged parents to keep students home if they test positive for the virus.

“Additionally, if test results are pending, kids should be kept home,” the mayor wrote. “If kids are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, they should probably get a test.

