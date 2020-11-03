Live results of the Massachusetts Senate race between Ed Markey and Kevin O'Connor

Incumbent Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey faces off against Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor.

Markey defeated House Rep. Joe Kennedy in the 2020 Democratic primary election.

Massachusetts voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump by 27.2 percentage points.

See the live coverage and full results from the U.S. Senate elections.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Ed Markey defends his Massachusetts Senate seat against Republican Kevin O’Connor.

Markey first joined the US Senate in 2013 after John Kerry became the secretary of state under President Barack Obama. After a hard-fought battle, Markey defeated House Rep. Joe Kennedy in the Democratic primary by 10.9 percentage points. He handily defeated his challenger for Senate in 2014, Brian Herr, by 22.8 points.

In the 2016 presidential election, Massachusetts voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump by 27.2 points.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball at University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics rates the race as “safe” Democratic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.