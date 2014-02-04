One Legged, 6-Foot-8 Man Allegedly Slices Bar Customers' Tires After Being Denied Service During The Super Bowl

Massachusetts police were on the hunt on Sunday for a one-legged man seen slashing tires after he was denied service at a bar during the Super Bowl, according to The MetroWest Daily News.

The 6-foot-8-inch man clad in shorts and a T-shirt reportedly escaped in a blue, “ice-cream style” truck. Police say he vandalised seven vehicles in the Owen O’Leary’s Restaurant & Pub parking lot.

The man weighs about 300 to 350 pounds and speaks with a Southern accent, according to police.

Owen O’Leary’s manager Michael O’Brien said the guy had come into the restaurant before but had never caused problems until Sunday night.

O’Brien told Petrishen that the bartender refused to serve the man because he seemed “off.” He described the vehicle the man drove off in as a blue, Smurf-coloured UPS-type vehicle with no markings.

