Massachusetts Police Have A Humorous Warning For Drivers Before Massive Blizzard

The Massachusetts State Police have a humorous warning about the impending winter storm that’s supposed to slam the East Coast on Monday.

Boston is expecting 18 to 24 inches of snow with wind gusts of up to 75 mph.

Trooper Dustin Fitch tweeted this photo of a (Photoshopped) road sign that pokes fun at the Boston accent while warning people of the coming snow:

#WinterStormJuno is on the way. Take a look at safety tips on http://t.co/tPCsY2Ns84. #StayHome tomorrow if u can. pic.twitter.com/an8t3HuJQ4

— Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) January 26, 2015

Local Massachusetts police departments have posted the same photo to Facebook, and others like it have circulated on social media in the past.

The sign in the original photo is a bit more dry:

AP A warning sign flashes for motorists on the expressway into Boston as snow starts to fall on Friday, Feb. 8, 2013.

Here’s a look at the snow conditions those in Massachusetts can expect to see this week:

The National Weather Service is warning of a “crippling and potentially historic” storm along a 250-mile stretch of the Northeast that includes New York and Boston, according to the Associated Press.

