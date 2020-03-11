Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Massachusetts declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the state tries to manage a “significant uptick” of coronavirus cases.

“Today, I’m declaring a state of emergency in Massachusetts,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This declaration will give our administration more flexibility to respond to this evolving outbreak.”

The state’s health and human services secretary, Marylou Sudders, announced on Tuesday 51 new “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, bringing the state’s total number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in the state to 92.

The move comes as the United States faces upwards of 750 reported cases of the coronavirus and 28 deaths. Other states facing a rise in coronavirus cases have declared a state of emergency, such as Colorado on Tuesday and New York on Saturday.

Over 116,000 people around the world have been infected with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, with more than 4,000 dead worldwide.

