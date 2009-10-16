Massachusetts Could Fix Its No Public Law School Problem

There are nine private law schools in Massachusetts, but zero public ones.



This could change, however, if the University of Massachusetts’ controversial plan to complete a friendly takeover of a currently-private law school goes through.

UMass would receive the campus and all assets of the Southern New England School of Law free of charge, a deal worth approximately $22.6 million, according to the Boston Globe.

The plan, which was rejected four years ago by the State Board of Higher Education, is opposed by some because of the state’s already high number of law schools and the faltering economy has caused cuts within the UMass system.

The pros for having a public law school, of course, is the lower tuition — the new school would cost about $24,000 compared to $40,000 plus at private universities.

With as much talk as there is about the high cost of law school compared to the seemingly diminishing financial return, there is a pretty decent argument that providing citizens access to a lower-cost law school would be in the best interest of the state.

It is true that it feels like you cannot walk a block in Boston without hitting a law school, but the citizens in Massachusetts ought to be able to find one that costs less than $40,000 per year.

