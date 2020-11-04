Massachusetts 2020 presidential election results

Massachusetts has voted for a Democrat in 10 out of the last 12 presidential elections.

The state holds 11 electoral votes.

All 11 of Massachusetts’ congressional seats are held by Democrats.

Massachusetts has voted Democratic in 10 of the last 12 presidential elections, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Democratic candidate’s electoral vote count. The state is not home to any competitive down-ballot races in the House, Senate, or governorship.

Control over Massachusetts’ state government is split: the governorship is held by a Republican while the Democrats hold both chambers of the state legislature. In Congress, Massachusetts’ delegation is majority Democratic, with Democrats holding all eleven congressional seats. The state has 11 electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

