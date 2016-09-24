At least 4 killed in a mall shooting in Washington

Chris Sanchez
Cascade Mall Burlington Washington Screenshot via Kiro 7Police have converged on the Cascade Mall in Burlington Washington

At least four people were killed in an apparent mass shooting at a shopping mall in Washington state, local news outlets reported on Friday, citing Washington State Patrol.

Police surrounded the area after receiving reports of a shooter at a Macy’s store.

Some injuries were reported as police search for a gunman, according to Sgt. Mark Francis, a public information officer with Washington State Patrol District 7.

This is a developing story. You can refresh this page for updates.

NOW WATCH: These secret codes let you access hidden iPhone features

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.