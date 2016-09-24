At least 4 killed in a mall shooting in Washington

Screenshot via Kiro 7Police have converged on the Cascade Mall in Burlington Washington
At least four people were killed in an apparent mass shooting at a shopping mall in Washington state, local news outlets reported on Friday, citing Washington State Patrol.
Police surrounded the area after receiving reports of a shooter at a Macy’s store.
Some injuries were reported as police search for a gunman, according to Sgt. Mark Francis, a public information officer with Washington State Patrol District 7.
This is a developing story. You can refresh this page for updates.
NOW WATCH: These secret codes let you access hidden iPhone features
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.