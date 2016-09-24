At least 4 killed in a mall shooting in Washington

Screenshot via Kiro 7 Police have converged on the Cascade Mall in Burlington Washington

At least four people were killed in an apparent mass shooting at a shopping mall in Washington state, local news outlets reported on Friday, citing Washington State Patrol.

Police surrounded the area after receiving reports of a shooter at a Macy’s store.

Some injuries were reported as police search for a gunman, according to Sgt. Mark Francis, a public information officer with Washington State Patrol District 7.

This is a developing story. You can refresh this page for updates.

