REPORT: At Least Two Adults, Six Kids Dead After Mass Shooting In Bell, Florida

Paul Szoldra
Crime By State Police Line Do Not CrossBusiness Insider

At least two adults and six children were shot and killed at around 4 p.m. Thursday in a mass shooting in Bell, Fla., The Gainsville Sun is reporting.

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s office is investigating and will conduct a press briefing at 8 p.m.

Exact details are sketchy at this time, but it appears it may be a murder-suicide, according to David Snyder of WCJB-TV.


On Facebook, the sheriff’s office wrote: “At 4 pm today, Gilchrist County deputies responded to an incident at a residence in Bell. No citizens are in danger. At this time we are asking for prayers as we continue to investigate this incident.”

This post will be updated as we learn more.

Tagged In

florida law-us shooting