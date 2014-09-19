REPORT: At Least Two Adults, Six Kids Dead After Mass Shooting In Bell, Florida

At least two adults and six children were shot and killed at around 4 p.m. Thursday in a mass shooting in Bell, Fla., The Gainsville Sun is reporting.

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s office is investigating and will conduct a press briefing at 8 p.m.

Exact details are sketchy at this time, but it appears it may be a murder-suicide, according to David Snyder of WCJB-TV.





Multiple sources tell us a Bell resident has killed his adult daughter, her five children, and one other child in home

— TV20’s David Snyder (@20newsguy) September 18, 2014

We understand the shooter is supposed to be Sarah Spirit’s father. We have identified him as 51 yr old Don Spirit

— TV20’s David Snyder (@20newsguy) September 18, 2014

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office wrote: “At 4 pm today, Gilchrist County deputies responded to an incident at a residence in Bell. No citizens are in danger. At this time we are asking for prayers as we continue to investigate this incident.”

This post will be updated as we learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.