Potential Mass Shooting At McDonald's Averted When Gun Malfunctions

A man who allegedly walked into a McDonald’s intending to shoot customers was foiled when his gun failed to fire.

Jestin Anthony Joseph, 24, allegedly walked into the Fort Worth, Texas, McDonald’s with a gun, according to The Star-Telegram.

Joseph’s mother had reportedly gone to a police station earlier in the day claiming that her son was suicidal and telling her that people were going to kill him and he was going to die.

Police told The Star-Telegram that Joseph walked into the store and asked for a water cup. He then pulled out his gun, allegedly threatening the 15 employees and customers inside the store.

While Joseph appeared to pull the trigger, the gun did not fire. Authorities said he successfully fired the gun twice outside.

Officers were stumped by the gun malfunction after examining the weapon and credited divine intervention.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Sgt. Joe Loughman told The Star-Telegram. “It must not have been their time to go.”

Joseph is currently in jail.

