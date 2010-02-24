Mass Layoffs Jump In January After Four Straight Months Of Decline

Photo: BLS

Mass layoff events — defined as any time an employer whacks at least 50 employees at one time — jumped again in January after having declined for four months in a row.Employers took 1,761 mass layoff actions in January that resulted in the separation of 182,261 workers, seasonally adjusted, as measured by new filings for

unemployment insurance benefits during the month, the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics reported today. Each action involved at least 50 persons from a single

employer.



Both mass layoff events and initial claims increased from the prior

month after four consecutive over-the-month decreases. In January, 486 mass

layoff events were reported in the manufacturing sector, seasonally adjusted,

resulting in 62,556 initial claims. Both figures increased over the month–the

first increases since August 2009 for events and since September 2009 for ini-

tial claims. (See table 1.)



mmls –

