New videos show mass grave in Ukraine after 9 days of attacks by Russia

- Dead bodies are being placed in a mass grave at a cemetery on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine.
- It includes soldiers and civilian victims of Russian shelling, as well as those who died of natural causes.
- The city plans to close this grave on March 11 if the shelling stops for long enough, the AP reported.
