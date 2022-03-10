Search

New videos show mass grave in Ukraine after 9 days of attacks by Russia

Havovi Cooper,Tyler Merkel

  • Dead bodies are being placed in a mass grave at a cemetery on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine.
  • It includes soldiers and civilian victims of Russian shelling, as well as those who died of natural causes.
  • The city plans to close this grave on March 11 if the shelling stops for long enough, the AP reported.

 

