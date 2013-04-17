Massachusetts General Sent This Letter To All Hospital Employees

Doctors, nurses and administrative workers at Massachusetts General have been working around the clock to care for those injured in the Boston Marathon bombings yesterday.



As it stands now, three are dead and 140 injured after two bombs exploded at the end of the marathon route. Witnesses said that the hospital’s 24-bed Intensive Care Unit had never seen so many patients as medical professionals removed shrapnel and tended to severed limbs.

Hospital administration sent the following letter to its staff as a thank you for their hard work and a memo on what’s to come:Dear Colleagues,

We want to thank you for your efforts in the wake of yesterday’s devastating events during the Boston Marathon. Here at the MGH, we treated 31 patients, 10 who have been released at this time. Please know that although we do expect some delays, all clinical areas and all MGH health centres are open for business as usual today and we anticipate seeing a full range of patients.

Yesterday was an extremely difficult day for Boston, for the MGH and for the many people affected by the tragedy. The Maxwell and Eleanor Blum Patient and Family Learning centre responded to hundreds of calls and walk-ins of people seeking information about loved ones and seeking help in dealing with the chaotic situation. The centre is again open today to support anyone seeking counseling services. It is staffed by members of the Social Work, Nursing and Chaplaincy departments. Staff in need of emotional support are also encouraged to access the Employee Assistance Program, a free and confidential resource. Please feel free to call 617-726-6976. Managers can contact the EAP as well to consult about the needs of their staff. For more information, visit www.eap.partners.org. For parents seeking help in how to talk to their children, visit http://commonhealth.wbur.org/.

Interfaith service today

The MGH Chaplaincy will host a brief interfaith service today at noon in the O’Keeffe Auditorium to reflect on yesterday’s events and gather today as a community to support one another. Staff, patients and families are all welcome to attend.

Partners shuttle service

Please plan extra time when using the Partners shuttle service. They are using alternate routes which is resulting in delays. Currently, the Prudential is open and can be accessed by the Huntington Street exit. For further shuttle inquiries, call 617-726-2250.

MGH Blood Donor centre

The outpouring of support from MGHers who wish to help in the wake of yesterday’s tragic events has been overwhelming. We thank you and appreciate your willingness to lend a hand and desire to make a difference. Many have already visited the MGH Blood Donor centre, or planned to donate sometime this week. However, those interested in helping by donating blood at the MGH can be of greatest benefit by marking their calendar to donate instead either one or two weeks from today. Because blood is stored, it is important to replace supplies over the course of time. We know from the 9/11 experience that when too many donors give blood too soon that it unbalances the system. Staff at the Blood Donor centre will be happy to schedule an appointment for later April or in May. The MGH also is well-supported by the American Red Cross and those interested in donated to the Red Cross should be sure to call first in order to not overwhelm their capacity.

Heightened security

You may notice a heightened security presence throughout the institution in the coming day, including outside law enforcement. These are part of city-wide measures and there is no specific threat to the MGH. The extra police presence is there to ensure our staff, patients and their families feel secure while they are here.

Thank you for your continued support.

