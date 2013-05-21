There Was A Mass Exodus From Tumblr Right As They Sealed The Deal With Yahoo

There were plenty of Tumblr users hinting at a possible revolt before the Yahoo deal went forward, and now it seems many have followed through.



In a blog post on his personal website, Matt Mullenweg — better known as the developer of the popular blogging platform WordPress — revealed that blog imports from Tumblr over to WordPress spiked on Sunday.

“Normally we import 400-600 posts an hour from Tumblr,” he writes, “last hour it was over 72,000.”

He cautioned in the bottom and in the comments of the post that this may be a simple emotional reaction by some, and it won’t really affect the company in the long-term.

“Even if a million people left, that’s just about a week’s worth of signups,” Mullenwag wrote.

While many believe Tumblr will be monetizing through advertisements, he also offered some interesting advice on how to make money through the site:

I believe there is also an even-larger-than-advertising opportunity around subscriptions and products. The big shift from older forms of media is that people aren’t just passively consuming as they might in front of a TV, they’re creating. It’s a hobby and a passion, not a vice. In that context I think subscriptions are more aligned with users than advertising, and that’s the direction Automattic is pointed in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.