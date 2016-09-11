A year-old Reddit post may have correctly predicted one of the biggest games coming out next year

Warning: Potential spoilers for “Mass Effect: Andromeda” below.

EA The protagonist in ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ is named Ryder.

People make all kinds of unfounded claims on the internet that have seemingly no basis in reality. But sometimes, they’re totally legit.

Back in April 2015, someone claiming to have taken a marketing survey for the forthcoming sci-fi game “Mass Effect: Andromeda” posted a ton of confidential details about the game’s plot on Reddit. We finally got our first official look at in-game footage for “Mass Effect: Andromeda” during Sony’s PlayStation event on Wednesday, and one small line of dialogue seems to have confirmed that earlier leak as completely true.

The very beginning of the Reddit post alleges that the next “Mass Effect” game takes place in the “Helius Cluster.” It’s a small detail in the overall scheme of the post, but in the aforementioned gameplay footage released Wednesday, one character mentions the Helius Cluster in passing.

Towards the end of the video, the player character, named Ryder, seems to accidentally activate some kind of conduit that generates a giant map.

“Is that the Helius Cluster?” One character asks, gesturing to the map overhead.

“Yeah,” Ryder responds. “There we are.”

This link between the Reddit post and the actual gameplay footage means that year-old leak probably came from a reputable source. Keep in mind that games are an iterative process, so some of those plot details could have changed since then, but it’s nice to know that even the craziest things that surface on the internet can turn out to be totally legit.

Sometimes it just takes over a year to get there.

“Mass Effect: Andromeda” is expected to be released in early 2017. The gameplay footage released on Wednesday is embedded below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.