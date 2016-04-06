This could be our first look at the next 'Mass Effect'

The next entry in the beloved “Mass Effect” series is in the works. It’s called “Mass Effect Andromeda,” and everything we know about it thus far is limited to a single video that its publisher, EA, shared last year in June.

EA A still from the ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ teaser trailer.

But that may have just changed with the leak of footage — albeit relatively aged footage — of the game from a developer’s portfolio reel.

A lot of the footage is standard “Mass Effect” stuff: a Krogan threatens a human, a space station is seen, etc. What’s most interesting, however, is a totally sweet jetpack. Just look at this thing in action!



You can see the full clip online right here, though it’s said to be from way back in 2014.

Will the jetpack make it into the next “Mass Effect” game, which is expected to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2017? We can’t be sure, but we sure can hope!

NOW WATCH: Scientists have solved one of the biggest problems with space colonization



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.