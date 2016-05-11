One of the most anticipated games of the year is no longer coming out in 2016

Those of you looking to get your hands on “Mass Effect: Andromeda” this year are going to be disappointed: the game was pushed back until 2017 from its original release window this holiday season.

EA Bioware A screenshot from the ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ trailer shown at E3 2015.

Aaron Flynn, general manager at BioWare, said the following in a blog post:

As we’ve been playing the game at the studio recently, it’s showing us that we’re taking the game in the right direction. But we also know we need the right amount of time to make sure we deliver everything the game can be and should be.

The first three entries in the “Mass Effect” series debuted on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC. Flynn promises that “Mass Effect: Andromeda,” which will be the first in the series to be developed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will grant players an “unprecedented level of freedom,” due in part to the additional horsepower those newer consoles offer.

Previously, Blake Jorgenen, CFO at Electronic Arts, said that “Mass Effect: Andromeda” would be coming out during EA’s fourth financial quarter. That window ends March 31 2017, so we already knew that the game was likely going to be delayed, but today is the first time since Jorgensen’s initial comments that we have received an official confirmation of the game’s delay.

BioWare A screenshot from the ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ trailer shown at E3 2015.

We’ll see “Mass Effect: Andromeda” at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3, for short) this June in Los Angeles. Tech Insider will be there, so be sure to keep your eyes on the site during that time!

