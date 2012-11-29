Here's Why Andrew Mason Isn't Publicly Talking About Groupon More

Photo: Business Insider

One of the alleged criticisms of Andrew Mason’s tenure as CEO of Groupon is that he’s not publicly defending the company’s performance.When asked at our IGNITION conference if he needs to be more vocal about all the good things that are happening for Groupon, Mason say, “You can’t talk the stock up to $20. You have to deliver.”



In other words, I can get out there and flap my gums all I want, but it’s not going to puff the stock. I need to prove it in our results.

Mason believes he’s doing it, and he thinks you’ll see it.

