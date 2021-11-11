Every celebrity unmasked on season 6 of ‘The Masked Singer,’ so far

NBA star Dwight Howard was the first celebrity unmasked this season. Dwight Howard performed as ‘Octopus’ on season six of ‘The Masked Singer.’ Ronald Martinez/Getty Images; Fox The Lakers player was eliminated after performing “Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard Check out the reveal below.

Vivica A. Fox was also unmasked in the season six premiere. Vivica A. Fox performed as ‘Mother Nature’ on season six of ‘The Masked Singer.’ David Becker/Getty Images; Fox Her rendition of “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross failed to impress the judges and audience members.

After the Pufferfish’s performance of “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, she was eliminated in the second episode. Toni Braxton as ‘Pufferfish’ on season six of ‘The Masked Singer.’ David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Fox Pufferfish was subsequently revealed to be singer Toni Braxton. Check out the reveal below.

Tyga was unmasked as the Dalmatian in the show’s third episode. Tyga was revealed to be the Dalmatian on Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer.’ Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Fox His rendition of “Beautiful” by Snoop Dogg didn’t earn him any favors with the audience or judges. Check out Tyga’s unmasking below.

Larry the Cable Guy was the next star unmasked in the fourth episode of the season. Larry the Cable Guy performed as ‘The Baby’ during season six of ‘The Masked Singer.’ Donald Kravitz/Getty Images; Fox His performance of “Meet the Flintstones” led to his elimination. Check out his unmasking below.

Following her performance as “Cupcake,” Ruth Pointer (of the Pointer sisters) was eliminated in episode 5. Ruth Pointer performed as ‘Cupcake’ on season six of ‘The Masked Singer.’ Eisman/Getty Images; Fox Pointer sang “Finesse” by Bruno Mars before she was unmasked. Check out the reveal below.

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Rob Schneider performed as “Hamster” before being unmasked in episode 6. Rob Schneider performed as ‘Hamster’ during season six of ‘The Masked Singer.’ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Fox Schneider’s rendition of the Mexican love song “Sabor a Mí” led to his elimination. Check out the reveal below.

Honey Boo Boo and Mama June were unmasked on the November 3 episode. Honey Boo Boo and Mama June performed together as ‘Beach Ball’ on season six of ‘The Masked Singer.’ Robin L Marshall/Getty Images; Fox The duo performed “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus while disguised as “Beach Ball” before their elimination. Check out their unmasking below.

On the November 10 episode, the Group A semifinals, Natasha Bedingfield was unmasked as the Pepper. Natasha Bedingfield performed as ‘Pepper’ on season six of ‘The Masked Singer.’ Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Fox The “Unwritten” singer performed Harry Styles’ hit “Sign of the Times” before being eliminated. See Bedingfield’s unmasking moment below.