Every celebrity unmasked on season 6 of ‘The Masked Singer,’ so far

- Season six of the reality singing competition show “The Masked Singer” is currently airing on Fox.
- After they’re eliminated, the celebrity contestants remove their masks to show their identities.
- So far, Larry the Cable Guy, Tyga, and Honey Boo Boo have all been unmasked this season.
NBA star Dwight Howard was the first celebrity unmasked this season.
The Lakers player was eliminated after performing “Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard.
Check out the reveal below.
Vivica A. Fox was also unmasked in the season six premiere.
Her rendition of “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross failed to impress the judges and audience members.
After the Pufferfish’s performance of “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, she was eliminated in the second episode.
Pufferfish was subsequently revealed to be singer Toni Braxton. Check out the reveal below.
Tyga was unmasked as the Dalmatian in the show’s third episode.
His rendition of “Beautiful” by Snoop Dogg didn’t earn him any favors with the audience or judges.
Check out Tyga’s unmasking below.
Larry the Cable Guy was the next star unmasked in the fourth episode of the season.
His performance of “Meet the Flintstones” led to his elimination.
Check out his unmasking below.
Following her performance as “Cupcake,” Ruth Pointer (of the Pointer sisters) was eliminated in episode 5.
Pointer sang “Finesse” by Bruno Mars before she was unmasked.
Check out the reveal below.
Former “Saturday Night Live” star Rob Schneider performed as “Hamster” before being unmasked in episode 6.
Schneider’s rendition of the Mexican love song “Sabor a Mí” led to his elimination.
Check out the reveal below.
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June were unmasked on the November 3 episode.
The duo performed “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus while disguised as “Beach Ball” before their elimination.
Check out their unmasking below.
On the November 10 episode, the Group A semifinals, Natasha Bedingfield was unmasked as the Pepper.
The “Unwritten” singer performed Harry Styles’ hit “Sign of the Times” before being eliminated.
See Bedingfield’s unmasking moment below.
In the same episode, Jester was revealed to be punk-rock legend John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, the lead singer of the Sex Pistols.
Lydon sang “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” from the George Clooney film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” before his elimination.
See Lydon’s unmasking moment below.