12 non-singers who were revealed to have amazing voices on 'The Masked Singer'

FOX Image Collection/Getty Images The Poodle had a great voice, but it wasn’t a musician under the mask.

“The Masked Singer” wrapped up its fourth season with winner LeAnn Rimes, a Grammy Award-winning singer.

But every season, there are at least a couple of non-singers who give professional musicians a run for their money.

Former pitcher Barry Zito and reality star Jordyn Woods are just two examples of contestants with incredible voices but no professional singing career … yet.

As “The Masked Singer” gears up for its fifth season in 2021, we’re taking a look back at former contestants who aren’t professional musicians but were still able to get on stage and belt out songs with the best of them.

From professional athletes to comedians to reality stars, there have been some seriously talented non-singers on “The Masked Singer.” We’ve picked 12 over the course of four seasons that, with a little bit of practice, could release their own albums in no time.

Here are the best “non-singer singers” in “Masked Singer” history.

Margaret Cho has released comedy albums before, but seeing her take on real singing as the Poodle during season one was a real thrill.

Fox; FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Margaret Cho as the Poodle.

The comedian sang two songs during her time on “The Masked Singer” before getting unmasked. Cho sang “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar and “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper.

Watch her sing “Time After Time” here.

Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir slayed for just one episode as the Egg in season two.

FOX Image Collection/Getty Images; FOX/Getty Images Johnny Weir as the Egg.

The Olympic ice skater only lasted for an episode during season two. As the Egg, he sang “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga and “One Way or Another” by Blondie.

W

atch him sing “Just Dance” here.



Laila Ali, a former professional boxer, also showed off impressive vocal talent during season two as the Panda.

FOX/Getty Images Laila Ali as the Panda.

Ali, the daughter of boxing icon Muhammad Ali and a talented boxer in her own right, lasted for a single show as the pastel-hued panda. She performed “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson and “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled.

Watch her sing “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” here.

Sherri Shepherd gave solid vocal performances as the Penguin during season two.

FOX/Getty Images Sherri Shepherd in the Penguin.

Shepherd is probably best known now for her seven years as a co-host of “The View.” She currently hosts “Best Ever Trivia Show” on the Game Show Network. On “The Masked Singer,” she sang a total of three songs: “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony, and “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor.

Watch her sing “The Middle” here.

Not even a four-legged llama costume could stop Drew Carey from slaying the “Masked Singer” stage during season three.

FOX/Getty Images; Fox Drew Carey as the Llama.

The game show host and comedian performed in one of the more outlandish costumes in the show’s history. He sang “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin and “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones.

Watch him sing “It’s Not Unusual” here.

In addition to his many other talents, Tom Bergeron can add singer to the list after performing as the Taco during season three.

FOX/Getty Images Tom Bergeron as the Taco.

Bergeron is best known as the former host of “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” As the Taco, he performed “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra, “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis Presley, and “Can’t Help Myself” by Four Tops.

Watch him sing “Fly Me to the Moon” here.

Barry Zito, a San Francisco Giant, proved he had vocal chops — he came in fourth place overall during season three as the Rhino.

FOX/Getty Images Barry Zito as the Rhino.

The former pitcher and World Series champion performed “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt, “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan, “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, “What a Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers, “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” by the Righteous Brothers, and “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw.

Watch him sing “Have a Little Faith in Me” here.

Jordyn Woods, the Kangaroo from season three, has one of the most beautiful voices from a non-professional singer in “Masked Singer” history.

FOX/Getty Images Jordyn Woods as the Kangaroo.

Woods made it to the first round of the finals before getting eliminated. During her tenure on the show, the former reality star sang “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn, “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse, “Diamonds” by Rihanna, “Not Ready to Make Nice” by the Dixie Chicks, “No Air” by Jordin Sparks, and “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer.

Watch her sing “You Know I’m No Good” here.

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez showed off his singing chops during season four, when he performed as the Baby Alien.

Michael Becker/FOX Mark Sanchez as Baby Alien.

The former NFL quarterback sang two songs before getting eliminated: “Faith” by George Michael and “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons.

Watch him sing “Faith” here.

Even though we’ve known Bob Saget for decades, his run on season four of “The Masked Singer” as the Squiggly Monster proved we still have more to learn.

Michael Becker/FOX Bob Saget as the Squiggly Monster.

The “Full House” star was able to sing two songs before getting unmasked. He belted out “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones.

Watch him sing “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” here.

NBA star Lonzo Ball proved he has serious rap skills during season four as the Whatchamacallit.

Michael Becker/FOX Lonzo Ball as the Whatchamacallit.

The New Orleans Pelicans player made it just over halfway through season four. Ball rapped “I Wish” by Skee-Lo, “Money Maker” by Ludacris and Pharrell, and “Lean Back” by Terror Squad, featuring Fat Joe and Remy Ma.

Watch him rap “Money Maker” here.

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim made it all the way to the semi-finals of season four as the Jellyfish.

Michael Becker/FOX Chloe Kim as the Jellyfish.

The gold medalist showed off impressive vocals when she performed “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, and “Stay” by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko.

Watch her sing “Don’t Start Now” here.

