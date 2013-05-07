Astounding 'Mask' Artwork From Combat Veterans Uncovers America's Invisible Wounds

Alcohol, violence, sex, suicide.



These are the outlets we hear most often about when the conversation touches on veterans and Post Traumatic Stress, but a few vets have actually turned to artwork as a way to express, and possibly surmount, their invisible wounds.

They made these masks at the National Intrepid centre of Excellence, located at the Walter Reed National Military Medical centre in Bethesda, Md.

It was part of an art therapy group, and by the looks of it, these vets didn’t hold anything back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.