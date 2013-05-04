How Masimo Became The Leader Of Non-Invasive Health Services, And Even Got President Bill Clinton As A Client

This is the fifth of the six-part “Inspired to Strive” series, in which business leaders of middle-market companies share their stories of success. “Inspired to Strive” is sponsored by CIT.



See more Inspired to Strive >>

Technology is making it easier to monitor patients closely with completely non-invasive medical procedures that were once necessary.

Pulse oximetry, a non-invasive method developed and commercialized in the U.S. in the late 1980s, is now widely used to monitor of the saturation of a patient’s hemoglobin by placing sensors on a thin part of the patient’s body, such as a finger or a earlobe.

Masimo, a California-based non-invasive health services company, has emerged at the forefront of innovation in the medical field, and its technologies and hardware are found in most hospitals and medical centres today.

Masimo’s devices are among the best-selling in the industry, because of the patented technology that accurately measures oxygenation while in motion.

The Pronto-7 hand-held device, which measures non-invasive hemoglobin, helps detect carbon monoxide poisoning, and tracks pulse rate and perfusion index among other metrics, has been recognised with a gold Medical Design Excellence Award.

President Bill Clinton has the Pronto-7 to keep track of his health after his heart procedure in 2010.

Joe Kiani, the founder of Masimo, stopped by Business Insider’s office to talk about how the industry of non-invasive health services has developed since he started the company back in 1989.

Watch below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.