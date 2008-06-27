Mashery Raises $2 Million For API Services

San Francisco-based Mashery, which helps companies manage APIs (application programming interfaces) for their data, has raised $2 million in new funding. .406 Ventures led the round; Salesforce.com (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff participated, as did previous investors First Round Capital and Formative Ventures. The company has raised $5.2 million to date; valuation not disclosed.



What’s an API? APIs let software applications talk to each other, push/pull information, etc. It’s how developers build third-party AIM clients, apps for Facebook, Google Maps (GOOG) mashups, and more.

Mashery will use the money to build out its product, add more customer support, and hire more sales and marketing staff. Household-name customers include Reuters and Lonely Planet.

