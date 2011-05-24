Mashery Managing API For Apps For The New York Times, Guardian, USA Today, Others

Mashery, the San Francisco-based provider of API management services, is finding extensive use of its platform around the new crop of Apps for big publishers including The New York Times, The Guardian Newspaper and USA Today, says Ian Brown, the company’s marketing manager.



Brown explains how the company manages extensive archives and real-time data for customers. Mashery does not create Apps, but works with customer development teams and a big network of independent developers.

The company was founded five years ago. With the advent of the Apple iOS and Google Android platforms, the company is enjoying substantial demand for services. Recently the company announced an $11 million new venture round.

We spoke with Brown earlier this week at the paidContent mobile conference.

Andy Plesser





