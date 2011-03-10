Mashable’s SXSW Potential Breakout Apps: 3/13 Are Dogpatch Labs Companies

As South by Southwest approaches, start-ups are polishing their applications and planning their launch parties. And today Mashable listed the “13 Potential Breakout Apps to Watch at SXSW 2011“. Of the thirteen companies to watch, three are Dogpatchers:

Also – a reminder that we will have Dogpatch Labs SXSW Sunday and Monday. If interested, click here to learn more or email me directly for more information. Several of us will be present!



– Yobongo (Dogpatch SF)

– Fast Society (Dogpatch NYC)

Fast Society Version 2 Launch from Fast Society on Vimeo.

– Instagram (Dogpatch SF)

