Man Mugged While Waiting In iPhone 4 Line

Photo: colin.brown
Early this morning, Mashable weekend editor Sam Axon tweeted, “I was just mugged while waiting in line for the iPhone 4. Not kidding.”The tweet came out at 3:40 A.M. Chicago-time, so it’s plausible Sam really isn’t pulling our chain here. We hope he’s OK.
On a lighter note, we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t pass on the quick rejoinder Sam’s tweet earned from a guy named Frank Sennett:
“A. Scary, hope everyone’s ok. B. Couldn’t Jobs wait till he was in store?”
You won’t find any more muggings, but…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.