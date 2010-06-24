Man Mugged While Waiting In iPhone 4 Line

Photo: colin.brown

Early this morning, Mashable weekend editor Sam Axon tweeted, “I was just mugged while waiting in line for the iPhone 4. Not kidding.”The tweet came out at 3:40 A.M. Chicago-time, so it’s plausible Sam really isn’t pulling our chain here. We hope he’s OK.

On a lighter note, we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t pass on the quick rejoinder Sam’s tweet earned from a guy named Frank Sennett:

“A. Scary, hope everyone’s ok. B. Couldn’t Jobs wait till he was in store?”

You won’t find any more muggings, but…

I'm so glad I'm not in New York like all you suckers! Why sleep when you can wait in line? Apple provides provisions for the weary… …and this makes it better than waiting for a flu shot. Smart: check-in from the line, tweet about it, make sure everyone knows how you spend your time Panic rips through the lines: How can Apple have enough phones! Apple could do more to fight the douchebags Here's that scary moment for Sam Axon… …and Frank Sennett's snappy rejoinder Y'all are suckers. Why wait in line once? Nerd. Problem: People who already have their phone acting like jerks Don't push it.

