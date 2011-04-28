Mashable Co-Editor: I'd Like To Invest In Hot Startups, Too

Ben Parr and a Mashable fan

Earlier we reported that AOL’s top tech editor, TechCrunch boss Michael Arrington, plans to “actively” invest in many of the company covers.Another editor at another top tech pub, Mashable editor-at-large Ben Parr, doesn’t think that’s such a bad idea.



He tweets:

“If I had Arrington’s money, I’d be investing in hot startups and savvy founders too. That time will be soon, though.”

(BTW: Soon? Is Mashable selling?)

