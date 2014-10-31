Here's The Maserati That Will Help The Brand Bust Out In The US

The sporty Maserati Ghibli isn’t your everyday automobile. The top of the line version will go from 0 to 62 mph in 5 seconds, hit a top speed of 176 mph, and is filled with fancy leather.

But the most remarkable thing about the car is the base price: $US65,600.

That makes it the least expensive Maserati by about $US40,000, and marks the luxury brand’s entrance into a segment dominated by cars like the Audi A7, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz CLS, and BMW 6-Series.

Maserati’s sales jumped 75% from 2012 to 2013, according to Forbes, and the Ghibli is part of the plan to keep that growth going.

For those interested in what Maserati offers for that “affordable” price, here’s a look at the Ghibli.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

