Here's The 'Cheap' New Car Maserati Advertised During The Super Bowl

Maserati created some buzz Sunday night with an unusually cinematic 90-second commercial during the Super Bowl, advertising its new sedan.
The sporty Ghibli is similarly unusual. The top of the line version will go from 0 to 62 mph in 5 seconds, hit a top speed of 176 mph, and is filled will fancy leather.
But the most remarkable thing about the all-new model is the base price: $US65,600.
That makes it the least expensive Maserati by about $US40,000, and marks the luxury brand’s entrance into a segment dominated by cars like the Audi A7, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz CLS, and BMW 6-Series.
Maserati’s sales jumped 75% from 2012 to 2013, according to Forbes, and the Ghibli is part of the plan to keep that growth going.
For those interested in what Maserati offers for that “affordable” price, here’s a look at the Ghibli.
It's smaller, shorter, and lighter than Maserati's other four-door sedan, the flagship Quattroporte.
As a more affordable option, it's also a big part of Maserati's plan to build (and presumably sell) 50,000 cars a year by 2015.
Ghibli customers can choose between two 3.0 liter V6 twin turbo gasoline engines, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The more powerful option pumps out 410 horsepower. There's a diesel option, too.
It will go from 0 to 62 mph in 5 seconds and hit a top speed of 176 mph. Rear- and all-wheel drive are both available.
We haven't tested the Ghibli yet, but the UK's Car Magazine says the car drives 'well, but with some room to improve.' Forbes says the ride is 'sporty, though never punishing.'
Inside, the Ghibli offers a 'Poltrona Frau' leather finish, supposedly 'the envy of the rest of the premium and luxury contenders.' The back seat is unusually spacious for a car that looks like a coupe, with room for two adults to sit comfortably.
To make back the estimated $US12 million it spent on the 90-second Super Bowl spot, Maserati has to sell about 60 base price Ghiblis.
