Here's The 'Cheap' New Car Maserati Advertised During The Super Bowl

Maserati created some buzz Sunday night with an unusually cinematic 90-second commercial during the Super Bowl, advertising its new sedan.

The sporty Ghibli is similarly unusual. The top of the line version will go from 0 to 62 mph in 5 seconds, hit a top speed of 176 mph, and is filled will fancy leather.

But the most remarkable thing about the all-new model is the base price: $US65,600.

That makes it the least expensive Maserati by about $US40,000, and marks the luxury brand’s entrance into a segment dominated by cars like the Audi A7, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz CLS, and BMW 6-Series.

Maserati’s sales jumped 75% from 2012 to 2013, according to Forbes, and the Ghibli is part of the plan to keep that growth going.

For those interested in what Maserati offers for that “affordable” price, here’s a look at the Ghibli.

