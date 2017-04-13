If you want an 'extremely black' luxury car, Maserati has you covered

On Wednesday, Maserati unveiled a new option for buyers of its Ghibli sedan: the “

Nerissimo Edition,” which translates as “extremely back.”

Only 450 of this Ghibli version will be sold, the automaker said.

“The Nerissimo will be available as Ghibli, Ghibli S and Ghibli S Q4, and will include Glossy Black finish 20-inch Urano wheels, black door handles, black window trim and black grille features, as well a black extended leather interior featuring red stitching and gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, red brake calipers, Dark Mirror interior trim, Sport Seats and a Sport Steering wheel,” Maserati said in a statement.

You can get one for $US77,250, but if you want a Ghibli S and Ghibli S Q4 that has received the treatment, Maserati said that you’ll be shelling out $US84,000 or $US86,50o.

The powerplant is the Ferrari-built twin-turbocharged V6 that Maserati fans already knows and love. In the top-level S Q4, the horsepower is 404.

Yes, Maserati acknowledged that the Nerissimo Edition is an aggressive choice for a carmaker famous for Italian style and taste. But Maserati has made a point of listening to its customers, and there is demand for the all-black look.

It does look pretty fearsome! For what it’s worth, we checked out the Ghibli a while back and found it to be a very sexy car.

