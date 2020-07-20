The $136,000 Maserati Levante GTS is a drool-worthy preview of what Ferrari's SUV could be like

Matthew DeBord/Insider The glorious Maserati Levante GTS.

I tested a 2020 MaseratiLevante GTS SUV that with thousands in options stickered at approximately $US136,000.

The Maserati Levante GTS has a 550-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, plus a gorgeous red interior.

The Levante GTS is beautiful, powerful, and fast. That puts it near the top of the luxury, high-performance SUV segment.

But competition is coming – and the Levante is a great preview of what Ferrari may put on the road in the next few years.

Let’s say you want a Ferrari, but you hail from a strange region where nobody is taught the lore of Maranello sports cars. An SUV is just your style, you decide. So you swing by your friendly neighbourhood prancing horse dealership one day and ask if you can look at a couple of utes.

The dealer would thank you for your interest and slip you the business card of a colleague who represents Maserati, which since 2016 has been selling the Ferrari of SUVS, right down to the Maranello-sourced engine.

The question, of course, is why anybody would want the Ferrari of SUVs? Well, that’s a question provisionally addressed by Maserati (we won’t tarry over the adjacent question of why anyone would want the Maserati of SUVs). But come 2022, Ferrari has promised an “FUV” to be called the Purosangue – its own version of the high-riding heresy.

Interested in what that vehicle might be like, and uninterested in waiting? Look no further than the Maserati Levante GTS, which I was lucky enough to enjoy for a week. Here’s how it went:

My 2020 Maserati Levante GTS tester arrived wearing a “Blu Emozione” paint job and several thousand dollars in extras that pushed the $US123,290 stick price to $US136,000.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The glorious piece of Italian design is either the best-looking SUV on Earth or a solid number two, depending on what you think of the Jaguar F-PACE.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The “Nerissimo” pack was a $US1,000 add-on that brought some slick, black highlights to the exterior, notably the grille.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

Like Mercedes, Maserati has retained a flush hood ornament, as well as the prominent trident badge, in chrome.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The trident makes an additional appearance at the Levante’s rear. (The “Levante” name, by the way, comes from a Mediterranean wind.)

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

It’s important to get the entire front end of a luxury-marque SUV right, as it both proclaims the vehicle’s pedigree and makes up for inevitable compromises demanded by the ute rear end. The Levante’s headlights are dashing without overwhelming the fascia’s design.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

Yes, it’s a Maserati, so it must sport the signature ports on the flanks, rimmed in chrome.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The 22-inch wheels cost an extra $US4,000.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The three-season tires added another $US400. The red brake callipers came gratis!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

Did I say the back end demands compromises? Not with the Levante! As with the F-PACE and, to a lesser degree, Levante’s stablemate, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Levante’s designers nailed the elegant hind-quarters.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The coupé-style fastback roof slopes to an integrated spoiler.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

We have the model designation on the hatch.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

And we also have the GTS call-out. This is almost the top-dog Levante — only the Trofeo sits higher in the lineup.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

Cargo capacity for the Maserati Levante GTS is 21 cubic-feet rising to 57 cubic feet with the second row seats folded away. This was more than enough to handle my week-in-the-‘burbs shopping needs.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

Let’s pop the hood and check out the Levante GTS’s powerplant.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

But first, we have to contend with the most craptastic yellow plastic hood release in all of motor-dom.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

Restore your sprit by gazing upon the glory of a 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged, 550-horsepower V8 engine, making 538 pound-feet of torque and sending the oomph to an all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

My tester didn’t come with specs for fuel economy, but with this motor, I would expect less than 20 mpg combined, and that’s how my Levante was tracking during the week I drove it around in a combination of city/highway conditions.

Moving along, it’s time to slip inside and sample the red and black interior, clad in “pieno fiore,” or full-grain, leather.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

I’ve always found Maserati interiors to be nearly impeccable. In the Levante, there’s no “nearly.”

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The multifunction steering wheel is leather-wrapped. Mounted on the steering column is a pair of long, carbon-fibre paddle shifters.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The instrument cluster is all-business, with a customisable screen between the speedometer and tachometer.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

A well-designed clock and stopwatch takes up pride-of-place in the middle of the dashboard.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The start stop button is found to the driver’s left, Ferrari-style.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The joystick shifter exudes Fiat Chrysler, but one gets used to it quickly enough.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The drive mode selector is easy to find on the centre console.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The remaining climate controls occupy a narrow strip on the centre stack.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The interior tailoring is beautiful.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

You can find examples of it everywhere.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

And the trident makes a subtle reappearance, in red.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The backs seats are just as sweetly appointed.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

But legroom is merely adequate.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

Not much space to stretch my gams, and I’m just 5-foot-7.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The dual-pane moonroof floods the cabin with natural light.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The infotainment system is undergirded by FCA’s excellent Uconnect. It runs on an 8.4-inch screen, which is small by the standards of the luxury market.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

Touchscreen functionality is supported by a limited knob-and-button selector. Note the switch that raises and lowers the Levante’s chassis.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

The system works well. Bluetooth pairing is a snap, there are USB ports to connect devices, and GPS navigation is effective. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available. My tester also came with a mellifluous Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system, for $US4,000.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GT

So what’s the verdict?

Matthew DeBord/Insider Maserati Levante GTS

The Maserati Levante GTS is a thing of beauty, but once the lookin’ is done, the driving can begin. And this is where the SUV offers a compelling reason to write the big check.

The V8 roars to life and then keeps right on roaring. The soundtrack is spectacular. But it isn’t just noise. The o-60mph run is, according to Maserati, a four-second phenomenon, but I thought it came in a hair under that. And the GTS is exceptionally capable in the corners. The best part of that is diving into a curve and then powering out, feeling the energy flow through the car, into the wheels, the tires, and then down into the pavement as the Levante grabs hold.

Yes, other high-performance SUVs can do this. But the Levante GTS does it with an exhaust note that’s downright mythological, while cosseting you in acres of Italian style. It never gets old.

You almost forget that Ferrari might be making and selling one of these things in a few years. You also almost forget that you can’t dive into curves and power out at will if you have a weekend’s worth of provisions stashed in the cargo hold, at least not without making a mess.

The word that always coms to mind when I savour a Maserati is “magical.” These machines transport me, in ways that similarly ambitious Porsches, Mercedes, and BMWs don’t. Take nothing away from those German masterpieces of SUV engineering. They, too, can be oh-so good.

But Maseratis are more. So if you’re in this market and you’d like to stand apart, more than just a little, the Levante GTS could be your ute.

