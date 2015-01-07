Maserati Hit A 100-Year High For 2014 North American Sales

Maserati The Maserati Ghibli.

Maserati has grand ambitions for the U.S. market. And the luxury car-maker’s performance in 2014 has gone a long way toward vindicating its goals.

In North American (the US and Canada) Maserati sold 13,411 vehicles in total, the company announced in a statement — a 169% increase over 2013.

Given that Maserati doesn’t sell very many different models — essentially only three — these results are pretty impressive. If the automaker, part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), can keep up the pace, it can look forward to a terrific 2015.

“This surge of sales is a huge feat for the once niche luxury automotive manufacturer,” Maserati said.

And they’re right. Slowly but surely, 100-year-old Maserati has established a firm beachhead for the brand in the US.

