Maserati builds hot cars -- but it also races hot sailboats!

Maserati is well known for its sexy Italian cars. But the company also races sailboats.

In fact, one of its boats is racing right now. OK, Maserati is a sponsor of the boat, not a builder. But it’s still an exciting vessel, sleek as one of Maserati’s cars.

According to a statement from Maserati, “[Skipper] Giovanni Soldini and Maserati crossed the starting-line of the seventh edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 Race after the traditional cannon shot rang out from Fort Charlotte, overlooking the English Harbour at the southern tip of Antigua.”

With him is an international crew of 11 sailors.

Obviously, with the ocean-themed trident as the brand’s emblem, it makes perfect sense that Maserati would take to the sea.

A few additional photos of the boat and the race:

Maserati The race begins!

Maserati Giovanni Soldini at the helm.

