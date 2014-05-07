Maserati Says This Car Represents The Future Of The Company

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is holding its annual investors meeting this week, and the company’s Maserati brand kicked off the festivities with the news that its sexy Alfieri concept will make it to production.

Named for the most prominent of the five Maserati Brothers who founded the company, the Alfieri concept was introduced earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show to celebrate the automaker’s centennial anniversary.

“The Alfieri is a transition point between 100 years of history and the future that is opening up before us,” said Fiat design chief Lorenzo Ramaciotti in Geneva.

Styling for the Alfieri is exquisite ,with a design that is equal parts menacing supercar and cool Milanese boulevard cruiser. The car’s retro coupe form and lush body lines are reminiscent of classic sports cars from the company’s past and speaks to designer Ramaciotti’s tutelage at legendary design firm Pininfarina.

The production Alfieri is expected to hit the showrooms sometime around 2016 with a cabriolet version to follow a year later. Once expected to be a replacement for the company’s flagship GranTurismo, the Alfieri will instead be produced alongside the current model.

According to Maserati’s presentation to investors, all production Alfieris will come equipped with a variation of the company’s potent V-6 engine. Rear-wheel-drive Alfieris will come with a 410 horsepower unit while all-wheel-drive models will be available with either a 450 or 520 hp powerplant.

Interestingly, Maserati announced in the same presentation that it will cease production on its GranTurismo Cabriolet and welcome a new GranTurismo Coupe by 2018.

According to the company’s latest projections, Maserati hopes to increase sales from 15,400 units worldwide to 75,000 units by 2018. The luxury automaker’s ambitious expansion plans also include a projected increase in revenue from $US1.8 million to $US8.4 million in the same time frame. With the expected launch of four new models over the next four years, Maserati is well on its way to meeting its lofty goals.

Here is a a closer look at the Maserati Alfieri:

