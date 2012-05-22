This $18 Billion City Near Abu Dhabi Will Run On Solar Power

Photo: Masdar
Abu Dhabi is in the process of building the word’s first city with no carbon footprint. It’s called Masdar City.At full-build by 2025, the $18 billion development is expected to have 40,000 residents, hundreds of businesses, and rely entirely on renewable energy.
The sustainable city, located about 10 miles from downtown Abu Dhabi already has the Masdar Institute, with studies geared toward energy efficiency.
There are six completed buildings on the Masdar Institute campus, including three residential buildings, two lab buildings and the futuristic Knowledge Centre. The first commercial building, the Courtyard Building, is expected to be completed this year, and the Siemens Middle East Headquarters Building will be finished by the end of the year.
GE, Bayer and Deutsche Bank are among the companies investing in the city.
Welcome to Masdar City. Here's the exterior of the Masdar Institute, which was created in partnership with MIT to develop clean energy and combat climate change.
All driving in the city will be done underground with these neat electric personal transit vehicles.
Masdar city will use a fleet of futuristic vehicles to transport people under a personal rapid transit system, and all private cars will be parked in private lots on the edges of the city. Electric buses and light rail will provide nearly all the transportation for Masdar City.
A campus walkway at the Masdar Institute, which is one of the already completed sustainable urban centres the city plans to complete.
Here is the courtyard of the Institute, which currently enrolls 170 students from 32 different countries.
Students enjoy the shade and serenity on campus, taking a break from doing research on innovation ecosystems, smart grids and aviation biofuels.
These buildings will eventually be home to 600 students from all over the world as the city continues to be developed.
The Masdar wind tower is one of the many buildings devoted to energy efficiency. One of the majors at the Institute is even Electrical Power Engineering.
Expect to see more building similar to the Knowledge centre, as Phase II of the building is expected to be completed next year.
What's next for Masdar City? Phase 1 of the full city is expected to be completed in 2015, which you can see in all its splendor below.
Masdar City's retail area is operational and open to the public, bustling with cafes, boutiques and even a sushi restaurant.
An electric light rail and bus system for the city will drastically reduce energy output and have no carbon emissions. No exhaust smoke here!
The courtyard building will be home to commercial and retail businesses and be the recreational centre of a city hard at work researching a greener world.
