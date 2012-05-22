This $18 Billion City Near Abu Dhabi Will Run On Solar Power

Proposed Masterplan of Masdar City

Photo: Masdar

Abu Dhabi is in the process of building the word’s first city with no carbon footprint. It’s called Masdar City.At full-build by 2025, the $18 billion development is expected to have 40,000 residents, hundreds of businesses, and rely entirely on renewable energy.



The sustainable city, located about 10 miles from downtown Abu Dhabi already has the Masdar Institute, with studies geared toward energy efficiency.

There are six completed buildings on the Masdar Institute campus, including three residential buildings, two lab buildings and the futuristic Knowledge Centre. The first commercial building, the Courtyard Building, is expected to be completed this year, and the Siemens Middle East Headquarters Building will be finished by the end of the year.

GE, Bayer and Deutsche Bank are among the companies investing in the city.

