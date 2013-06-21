Meet Masayoshi Son — The Japanese Billionaire About To Buy Sprint Who's Also Lost More Money Than Anyone In History

Steven Perlberg
masayoshi son

Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son is one impressive guy.

But the most impressive thing about the SoftBank CEO is that he remains Japan’s second-richest person years after losing $70 billion of his net worth.

You read that correctly.

Son was once reported to be worth $78 billion before the dotcom crash.

But losing all that money didn’t stop him, and under Son’s leadership SoftBank’s profits have skyrocketed in the past few years.

Now he has his eye on acquiring Sprint. After upping his bid to $21.6 billion, the “maverick” CEO is on the precipice of winning the company over its other main suitor, Dish.

Bloomberg has the 55-year-old “Bill Gates of Japan” at a net worth of $13.8 billion.

Grade school classmates threw rocks at Son because he was Korean.

Son was born in 1957 in Japan to a Korean immigrant family. His original name was Son Jeong-ui, signifying his family's Korean roots, but they took the Japanese name Yasumoto to fit in when Son was a child.

Son's idol told him to go study in America.

McDonald's Japan founder Den Fujita told him to go to school in the U.S, and that's exactly what Son did.

He went to California at 16 to learn English.

Son went to Serramonte High School just south of San Francisco. Then after two years at a local college, he transferred to the University of California-Berkeley and majored in economics.

He made bank in college importing Pac-Man machines.

From a profile of Son in Ars Technica:

While an undergraduate student at UC Berkeley, Son imported early consoles of Pac-Man and Space Invaders and leased them to local bars and restaurants in Northern California, notably Yoshi's, a well-known music venue which began as a north Berkeley restaurant but now exists as a larger jazz club in downtown Oakland. Back in Japan, Son's father ran a pachinko parlor (pachinko is a style of Japanese pinball) and had access to early arcade units. Son reportedly made his first million dollars through these arcade games.

Son also created the pocket translator and sold it to Sharp Electronics.

He patented the device and apparently cold-called companies until Sharp agreed to buy it for what would now be a cool $1 million.

He returned to Japan after graduating from Berkeley and launched SoftBank.

Son disrupted Japan's longstanding telephone service monopoly by 'enabling fixed-line phone users to choose operators with the cheapest rates,' Bloomberg reports.

SoftBank grew to be worth $180 billion at the dotcom boom.

Times were good. And Son was reported to be worth $78 billion. American businessmen viewed Son as a 'model of the New Japan,' according to a 2004 Wired profile. While many staid Japanese executives seemed standoffish to Americans, Son spoke fluent English, told jokes, and shook hands instead of bowing.

But it all came crashing down in 2004, and Son lost the most money anybody has ever lost.

The dotcom crash crushed SoftBank and Son, who lost $70 billion personally, reportedly the largest sum ever lost by an individual. By 2004, SoftBank's stock price was down 98 per cent from its peak. From Wired: 'Softbank blew billions more on Asahi TV, Asia Global Crossing, SKY Perfect, and a throng of dotcom dogs: Kozmo.com, More.com, SportsBrain. Webvan? Yep, that was him.'

Son bounced back and SoftBank is now the third-largest mobile internet provider in Japan.

'SoftBank owns stakes in 1,018 Internet operations, including Yahoo Japan and Alibaba Group, China's top e-commerce company,' Bloomberg reports. With the Sprint acquisition, SoftBank will also become the world's third-biggest mobile phone company.

It probably helped that Son was pals with Steve Jobs.

The friendship helped Son make big money as the first iPhone distributor in Japan. Thanks to the move, SoftBank upped its mobile subscriptions to 30 million.

Now, SoftBank is worth $21 billion and Son has regained much of his fortune.

On paper he's worth $13.8 billion thanks to his holdings in SoftBank, but Son has earned $215 million in dividends since 1995, and has $525 million in cash, according to Bloomberg.

$120 million of that went to tsunami victims.

He also will donate his yearly salary until he retires to help the victims.

And of course, Son splurged a little for himself. He bought a $117.5 million palace in Woodside, California last year.

The house is the most expensive residence in California and the second-highest price paid for a house in the U.S.

He also has a $45 million home in Tokyo.

The 13,000 square feet house is in the Azabu Nagasaki neighbourhood of Tokyo, Bloomberg reports.

He has a crazy home golf range that Bill Gates loves.

It 'simulates weather, grass conditions and seasonal aromas,' according to Bloomberg. The range can mimic Pebble Beach or Augusta, and Son bragged to Wired that Bill Gates once visited and marveled, simply, 'Wow!'

He also owns a Japanese baseball team, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks were acquired by the company in 2005. Last season the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters took them down in the league final.

Son even has a personal sushi chef for business meetings.

Son loves him some sea urchin roe, according to Bloomberg.

This must run in the family —Son's brother also became a billionaire off of an iPhone game

Taizo Son, his youngest brother, became a billionaire as chairman of GungHo, the maker of the world's best-selling smartphone game 'Puzzle & Dragons.' Masayoshi Son was an early investor in his brother's company.

Let some of it rub off on you — Son tweets amazing advice in Japanese.

Son tweets as @maason and has over 1.9 million followers. He recently tweeted (via Google translate), 'That while recognising the weakness of his own, and to maximise the strengths of his own. I think this is the secret of success.' Word.

Son lost an empire but never gave up

In 2004, when everyone was betting against SoftBank, Son told Wire, 'In this industry, the first mover, the pioneer, very often gets a big success.'

Want to see another luxurious life?

Check Out The Fabulous Life Of Hedge Fund Legend Steve Cohen>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.