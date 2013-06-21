Meet Masayoshi Son — The Japanese Billionaire About To Buy Sprint Who's Also Lost More Money Than Anyone In History

Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son is one impressive guy.



But the most impressive thing about the SoftBank CEO is that he remains Japan’s second-richest person years after losing $70 billion of his net worth.

You read that correctly.

Son was once reported to be worth $78 billion before the dotcom crash.

But losing all that money didn’t stop him, and under Son’s leadership SoftBank’s profits have skyrocketed in the past few years.

Now he has his eye on acquiring Sprint. After upping his bid to $21.6 billion, the “maverick” CEO is on the precipice of winning the company over its other main suitor, Dish.

Bloomberg has the 55-year-old “Bill Gates of Japan” at a net worth of $13.8 billion.

